Ambrosia Cafe - by xolve branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Delightful tastes. Inviting aromas. A sensory experience. Cue Ambrosia Café Bistro. Opened in December 2020 and nestled in the heart of Saigon, Ambrosia Café Bistro is an up-and-coming café serving local Vietnamese and fusion cuisine.
xolve was approached to create this brand from the ground up as a full scope project. Starting from scratch, our team worked on naming, brand identity, key visual development, brand application, and managing the interior design process. Our objective was to create a cohesive design concept that sets Ambrosia apart from every other café in Saigon.
full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/