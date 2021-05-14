Ambrosia Cafe - by xolve branding

Delightful tastes. Inviting aromas. A sensory experience. Cue Ambrosia Café Bistro. Opened in December 2020 and nestled in the heart of Saigon, Ambrosia Café Bistro is an up-and-coming café serving local Vietnamese and fusion cuisine.

xolve was approached to create this brand from the ground up as a full scope project. Starting from scratch, our team worked on naming, brand identity, key visual development, brand application, and managing the interior design process. Our objective was to create a cohesive design concept that sets Ambrosia apart from every other café in Saigon.

full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/