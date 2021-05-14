Profile cards - Webpixels Components

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today, I want to show you some of the profile cards included in Webpixels Components. They're all designed in Figma and coded with Bootstrap 5.
Get the HTML
Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!
Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website