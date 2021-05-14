Rokas Aleliunas

Bizarre Rooster

Bizarre Rooster animal illustration animal skull art hands creepy grunge texture skull bones bizarre rooster lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Continuing on bizarre stuff.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
