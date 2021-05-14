Quackers - Cartoon Duck Mascot

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I was asked by a work colleague to create a mascot to print on her t-shirt for her birthday running challenges. Her nickname is 'old duck with pluck' so I designed a fun cartoon of a running duck with her running groups colours. Made in Procreate, I do love cartooning.