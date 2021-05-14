Michelle Still Creates

Quackers - Cartoon Duck Mascot

Quackers - Cartoon Duck Mascot bird illustration cartoon mascot exercise running quackers quack duckling duck
I was asked by a work colleague to create a mascot to print on her t-shirt for her birthday running challenges. Her nickname is 'old duck with pluck' so I designed a fun cartoon of a running duck with her running groups colours. Made in Procreate, I do love cartooning.

Posted on May 14, 2021
    • Like