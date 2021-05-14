Somali Pattjoshi

Home page

Somali Pattjoshi
Somali Pattjoshi
  • Save
Home page education website education website design webdesign branding typography landingpage homepage design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble 🔥
This is the Home page of the educational site that I did. What do you think?
Leave your opinion in the comments below!

Somali Pattjoshi
Somali Pattjoshi

More by Somali Pattjoshi

View profile
    • Like