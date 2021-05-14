Games on Ecommerce - Quiz

Hola Creatives 👋

I am sharing this exciting and spicy design for the quiz game that I've worked on last year. I couldn't get a chance to publish this.

Here I have attached the overview of the whole game.The central play button triggers the inquiz experience.

I have also used some of the behavioural psychology and UX rules in the design to reach user in a better way.

Variable Rewards :- Once you completes this quiz based on the score you'll be getting(This also comes with variability) after quiz completion, there is a scratch card reward mechanism where you'll have two rewards.One would be in the form of instant gratification which is "Quicoin" and other would be the lucky ticket entering for the lucky draw.

Social Proof :- On the first screen makes users adapt their behaviour based on what others do.

Aesthetic Usability Effect for overall design, Fitts's law usage in crucial CTA's and the Von Restorff Effect in the critical elements like "Play Now" Button.

