eLearning Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
Struggling to learn a new skill because you don't have enough time? Maybe, mobile learning apps are just for you. Imagine the convenience of learning anywhere with only your smartphone required. We've explored the e-learning mobile apps and come up with our own concept.
The shot shows a home page on the left and a course page on the right. The home page features a discount offer block and a selection of courses that may interest the user. The course page shows lessons that one shall complete with progress bars placed on lesson cards.
We've selected a bold and playful color palette. It uses lilac and white as main colors with a pop of warm yellow used to accentuate some interface elements.
We envision this app to be a helpful tool for anyone learning something new. This kind of apps lets users study whenever they have a spare minute like while commuting, during a lunch break, or waiting for an appointment.
Would you try this app to enhance your design skills?