eLearning Mobile App

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Struggling to learn a new skill because you don't have enough time? Maybe, mobile learning apps are just for you. Imagine the convenience of learning anywhere with only your smartphone required. We've explored the e-learning mobile apps and come up with our own concept.

The shot shows a home page on the left and a course page on the right. The home page features a discount offer block and a selection of courses that may interest the user. The course page shows lessons that one shall complete with progress bars placed on lesson cards.

We've selected a bold and playful color palette. It uses lilac and white as main colors with a pop of warm yellow used to accentuate some interface elements.

We envision this app to be a helpful tool for anyone learning something new. This kind of apps lets users study whenever they have a spare minute like while commuting, during a lunch break, or waiting for an appointment.

Would you try this app to enhance your design skills?