Bart Wesolek

Finalist - New Ligatures Font (WIP)

Bart Wesolek
Bart Wesolek
  • Save
Finalist - New Ligatures Font (WIP) vintage modern logo type display typeface font typography handcrafted
Download color palette

I'm working on new ligature and alternates font.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Bart Wesolek
Bart Wesolek
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bart Wesolek

View profile
    • Like