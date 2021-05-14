Archi Design | Layout Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am a huge fan of minimalistic design, especially when the website is about architecture, modern design, etc, where you have a chance to use some great looking images. I wanted to experiment a bit - all these images are from Pexels. I love how dark background works with gray text and orange as an accent color.
---------------------------------------------------
Follow my work on
Instagram | Medium
Thanks 🙌