Alexandra Kuratova

Magazine's media kit | Presentation

Alexandra Kuratova
Alexandra Kuratova
  • Save
Magazine's media kit | Presentation ui branding presentation design presentation powerpoint minimal keynote graphic design editorial design deck
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

The bright design for a magazine's media kit 💚🧡

Alexandra Kuratova
Alexandra Kuratova

More by Alexandra Kuratova

View profile
    • Like