UniCamp | Professional University & College WordPress Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UniCamp is a premium Education LMS WordPress theme thoroughly researched and specially built for Universities, Colleges, and Schools.
This is 1 in 6 impressive-designed homepages that bring a stunning look to a university's website.
With UniCamp, users are able to create very detailed information pages, build communities for the university along with fundamental LMS features including create, manage, and sell online courses, lessons, control roles, organize educational events, etc.
Have a look at UniCamp!
Follow us on:
| ThemeForest | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Hit "L" if you like it.