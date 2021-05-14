Daily UI Challenge #006 - User Profile iOS

Hey Dribbblers 👋

What are we seeing here today?

To test the robustness of our new design system, we have decided to use the new assets we have created for 22seven and apply them to the 100 day DailyUI challenge.

Today's challenge was a user profile. Needless to say, 22seven definitively has an existing user profile page. In this shot, I have re-skinned the current user profile page, using our new design system colour palette!

Looking forward to hearing your feedback, which is always welcome 💗

Inez & Team Atom