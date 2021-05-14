Mahsa Taghati

Messenger

Mahsa Taghati
Mahsa Taghati
  • Save
Messenger adobe xd messaging app messenger
Download color palette

Hope you like it!

Designed by Adobe XD
Icon pack : Iconly
Fonts : Product Sans

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Mahsa Taghati
Mahsa Taghati

More by Mahsa Taghati

View profile
    • Like