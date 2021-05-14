Careerist Logo Concept

One small step for IT school, one giant leap for the future IT employees.

Starting as courses for QA testers, our client has become the full IT school with various offers and changed the name to Careerist. Now it’s a learning community helping people gain knowledge and develop skills so they can get a job they love.

Our goal was to redesign the logo and the style according to the brand’s new name and meaning. In this logo concept, we would like to focus attention on the idea of moving forward and only forward: to new career goals, achievements, and dream jobs.

