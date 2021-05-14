E-commerce — Gadget Store App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to share with you the design of an electronics store as part of the DesignSpotSchool training course! ✌🧑🎓
📲The frame displays the splash screen, the welcome screen, registration by phone number, the main screen of the store and the page of the selected product.
🖍 I used the Gilroy font as well as a calm color palette that helps users focus on products.
👍 If you like my design, press L and share your opinion!