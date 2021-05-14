Sergei Safonov

Daily UI #005 App Icon

Daily UI #005 App Icon @daily-ui
Hi all, This is an icon, beta of the Soundwave app. An app that finds music and matches you to the music wave of your dreams ❤️
Everyday UI 005.
Posted on May 14, 2021
    • Like