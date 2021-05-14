Holly App – Product Video

Hi everyone!

We are happy to share with you the product interaction video of Holly App (https://hollyhealth.io/).

It was great cooperation with League Design (https://league.design/). They created an amazing interface and PING Studio developed animation.

Subscribe — there are more interesting designs to come. And don't forget to press 'L' if you like the work ✨

Would you like to work together? Email us: hello@theping.me