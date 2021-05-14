Josiah Bello

Pharmaceutical Store App

Pharmaceutical Store App uidesign pharmaceutical pharmacy
I carried out some online research on the existence of an online drug store owned by both government or private medical hospitals in Nigeria where patients can buy and order for drugs or medical accessories and there was none. So I took up the challenge to design a similar product that can meet this needs using my knowledge in UX research and UI/UX design.

Posted on May 14, 2021
