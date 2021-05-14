Hilda Taheri

Credit Card Checkout | Daily UI Challenge 002

credit emptystate creditcard checkout dailyui002 dailyui figma ux ui app
On the second day of the #dailyUI challenge, I designed a checkout screen inside an app with two states.
I hope you like it.

Please feel free to give me feedback.

Posted on May 14, 2021
