Hello dribbblers!
We want to share this project with you. 💪
Em Equipa is an app to help Nurses organize their work. Here you can monitorize the progress of each team, share documents, and keep the patients' info all in one place.
We're very excited to see some thoughts on this one.
@ Escolha Digital
Thank you for your support 🙏
