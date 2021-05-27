Figma UI kit – Material X design system

Trending designs to inspire you
Figma Material X UI kit
A library of components from the nearest future beyond material design
1K+ components in the design system powered by Auto-layout & Figma variants. Available as local ready-to-use UI library — Purchase, download, Import and publish for your team
32 categories: Accordions, App bars, Badges, Buttons, Calendars, Cards, Chips, Colors, Dialogs, Empty states, Headers, Inputs, Typography, Lists, Menus, Multiselect, Navigation, Pickers, Segments, Settings, Sliders, Snack bars, Tabs, Tables, Tab bars, Tooltips and more...
40+ reusable templates for desktop & mobile were included to help you learn Figma prototyping faster 💨
