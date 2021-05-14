AAKASH

Boyobe : Book Your Bed

Boyobe stands for those who believe in creating and building a community, a community of travelers around the world. And interaction is one key aspect of it.
Boyobe’s logo is one such expression. Silhouette of Y implies a handshake between two individuals who are happy to interact with each other and building community together.

