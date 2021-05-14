Vladimir Andrić

Logo made for client Kachina Dacha

Logo made for client Kachina Dacha 99designs kachina dacha
Central figure was given by owner, request was to include specific mountains in background. This is final version and winner of contest.

Posted on May 14, 2021
