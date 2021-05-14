Agnieszka

flowers & vases

Agnieszka
Agnieszka
  • Save
flowers & vases texture flowers illustration procreate flowers still life illustration
Download color palette

I've been messing around with procreate and it feels like somebody gave me totally new set of tools.
so much fun! 👀
new style will keep showing up here :)

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Agnieszka
Agnieszka
"The trick is to undercook the onions" Kevin Malone

More by Agnieszka

View profile
    • Like