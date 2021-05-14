Webnexs

illustration for TAXI service

Webnexs
Webnexs
  • Save
illustration for TAXI service branding ui vector website illustration banner ad @daily-ui @design @illustrator
illustration for TAXI service branding ui vector website illustration banner ad @daily-ui @design @illustrator
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. 2.png

Let me know what you think, feedback welcome ~
Hope you guys like it 💖
Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

Webnexs
Webnexs
Crafting Designs so it speaks for you

More by Webnexs

View profile
    • Like