Vladimir Andrić

Logo made for client Wildlife repellent

Vladimir Andrić
Vladimir Andrić
  • Save
Logo made for client Wildlife repellent 99designs wildlife illustration logo design
Download color palette

Client named specific elements to include in logo, we made quite a few editions and this was chosen as the most accurate to his requests.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Vladimir Andrić
Vladimir Andrić

More by Vladimir Andrić

View profile
    • Like