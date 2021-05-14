STUDIOIRL LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.

Creating the Logo/Branding Design for Studioirl based in California USA.

The horse of Troy symbolizes the power

of the unexpected. The power of something

new and unique. The potential of

unexpectedness in Studio IRL is indescribable

and indestructible, hence the symbol of

the ‘winning element’ - the Troy Horse!

What I created was a minimal horse icon based on the wining element of troy horse.

