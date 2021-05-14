Oksana Yazieva

Coffee Shop Logo Concept

Coffee Shop Logo Concept logodesign signboard stylized simple sleek logo graphicdesign dailylogochallenge vector branding typography
Here comes another logo concept, a coffee shop logo.
The logo combines a stylized symbol of a coffee bean and a musical note and the text is written in Forum font with antique, classic "Roman" proportions.

