🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ENG - Bueyes y Cia. Is a meat brand that raises its cattle in the field. For the creation of the brand we were inspired by the traditional way of raising cattle. The brand symbol had to have a 1920's character with a gangster aesthetic.
ESP - Bueyes y Cia. es una marca cárnica que cría su ganado en el campo. Para la creación de la marca nos inspiramos en la forma tradicional de la cría de ganado. El símbolo de la marca debía tener un carácter de 1920 con una estética ganster.