Bueyes y Cia bull branding meat branding branding classic logo vintage logo vintage meat logo logo toro bull logo
ENG - Bueyes y Cia. Is a meat brand that raises its cattle in the field. For the creation of the brand we were inspired by the traditional way of raising cattle. The brand symbol had to have a 1920's character with a gangster aesthetic.

ESP - Bueyes y Cia. es una marca cárnica que cría su ganado en el campo. Para la creación de la marca nos inspiramos en la forma tradicional de la cría de ganado. El símbolo de la marca debía tener un carácter de 1920 con una estética ganster.

