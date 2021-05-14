Abhishek

Leather.inc- Online shopping website

Abhishek
Abhishek
  • Save
Leather.inc- Online shopping website adobe illustrator vector design color palette creative logo branding minimal illustration website design
Download color palette

Inspired by a random designer and the credits goes to the unknown. Made a few changes to the design.

Abhishek
Abhishek

More by Abhishek

View profile
    • Like