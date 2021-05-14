朱其民

喝一杯，少一杯。

national tide illustrations commercial illustration
酒是人类最为古老的饮品，源远流长这个词最适合不过。

作为液体古董的李渡高粱酒，此次以“源远流长”来形容它的难得可贵!

“古人为现代人斟酒”的阐述：

喝一杯，少一杯。每一杯都是流传千百年的蕴意与回味。

Posted on May 14, 2021
