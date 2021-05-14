Yana Nad

Cafe Kitchen - Landing page desctop

Yana Nad
Yana Nad
  • Save
Cafe Kitchen - Landing page desctop
Download color palette

Hello!
Desctop
Landing page for a children's Cafe.
------------------------
I would be grateful for your feedback and like :)
Thankyou!
-----------------------
Make your project more awesome! :)
Connect with me:
yana.godzina@gmail.com
-----------------------
Please Follow me on Instagram :
Instagram.com/yana.nad

Posted on May 14, 2021
Yana Nad
Yana Nad

More by Yana Nad

View profile
    • Like