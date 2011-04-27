Amy Sly

BuzzFeed Banner Revamp

infographics webdesign banners redesign colors
Working on redesigning the banners and feed identities for BuzzFeed.com and playing with an infographics visual theme.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
