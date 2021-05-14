Stefan Kitanović

Mary Bees Honey

Stefan Kitanović
Stefan Kitanović
Hire Me
  • Save
Mary Bees Honey modern vintage lineart geometic clean beekeeping beekeeper mjod honey bee viking norse honeybee honey simple branding geometric logo design logo
Mary Bees Honey modern vintage lineart geometic clean beekeeping beekeeper mjod honey bee viking norse honeybee honey simple branding geometric logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. Mary B's Honey.png
  2. Mary B's Honey 2.png

Simple, modern vintage Norse-inspired honey bee wearing a Viking helmet and shield.

Logo designed for the hobbyist beekeeper from Minnesota, with a plan on expanding the production of natural honey and making Mjod and other honey products.

Stefan Kitanović
Stefan Kitanović
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stefan Kitanović

View profile
    • Like