Onify Workspace Colored Version

This is a redesign i have done for Onify Workspace section.
The request by the client was to have the same layout, same elements and just a fresh looking UI.
He said just put some make up on my current design :).

About Onify:
Search anything - Automate anything
Control everything from a single interface
One platform for all your object management, self-service and process automation needs.

Thank you!

Posted on May 14, 2021
