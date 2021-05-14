Bibliothèque de Sociologie – Library Site Concept

When I was a student I often thought about the aesthetics of the material form of knowledge: how presentations, books, lecture materials look like. And this visual representation of quite winsome ideas developed by Foucault, Bourdieu, Marx, and many others used to make me upset.

I decided to create a project called “Bibliothèque de Sociologie” where I tried to design my vision of the visual language of sociological education.

What do you think?

