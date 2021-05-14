Unnecessary Meals & Drinks - Brand Identity & Social Media

Unnecessary Meals & Drinks is a concept food truck with a goal to attract everyone in need to relax after a long and tiring day at work, including those with food allergies.

Since their target audience are adults that like to go to bars and chill with friends. I designed a brand they would feel familiar with, and be able to invite people they know that are very insecure about eating out, and not sure of what are the ingredients used to prepare the food.

Check the full project here:

https://suelentu.myportfolio.com/unnecessary-meals-drinks