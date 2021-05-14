Unnecessary Meals & Drinks - Brand Identity & Social Media

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unnecessary Meals & Drinks is a concept food truck with a goal to attract everyone in need to relax after a long and tiring day at work, including those with food allergies.
Since their target audience are adults that like to go to bars and chill with friends. I designed a brand they would feel familiar with, and be able to invite people they know that are very insecure about eating out, and not sure of what are the ingredients used to prepare the food.
Check the full project here:
https://suelentu.myportfolio.com/unnecessary-meals-drinks