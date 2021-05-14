Good for Sale
Igor Kapustin

Part of Matt Illustrations

Igor Kapustin
Igor Kapustin
Hire Me
  • Save
Part of Matt Illustrations products car pub bar drink gym sport pet dog stroke outline buy resources vector design illustration

Matt Illustrations

Price
$22
Buy now
Available on kapustin.co
Good for sale
Matt Illustrations
Download color palette

Matt Illustrations

Price
$22
Buy now
Available on kapustin.co
Good for sale
Matt Illustrations

Matt illustrates our daily activities like walking the dog, buying coffee, drinking alcohol and even using a smartphone.This pack includes 28 hand-drawn outline illustrations about Matt’s lifestyle. In this pack you can find 14 illustrations for landing pages, apps, blogs and presentations in light mode and 14 illustrations in dark mode. License for personal and commercial use will cost you $22. To check the quality of the illustrations, you can download a free demo. You’ll receive one scene in all formats (AI, EPS, PDF, SVG and PNG).

Browse Matt Illustrations

📦 Check Bundle

Igor Kapustin
Igor Kapustin
Multidisciplinary Designer
Hire Me

More by Igor Kapustin

View profile
    • Like