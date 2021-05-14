After years developing myself, improving my works and learning how to present them, I noticed patterns that could be incorporated to my personal branding — "but how do I show these patterns in a tangible way, rather than making a long boring copy?"

In order to solve this question, I first came up with three keywords that applies to my personality and my approach in a working environment, to later design my own logo and brand identity.

Check the full project here:

https://suelentu.myportfolio.com/personal-branding