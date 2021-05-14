Saurabh Jadhav

Personal Portfolio - Simple & Decent

Saurabh Jadhav
Saurabh Jadhav
  • Save
Personal Portfolio - Simple & Decent cv resume personal portfolio single page website design
Download color palette

This is my first personal portfolio design ! Not so perfect. Need your suggestion to improve more in this sector.

Find me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saurabhjadhav.in

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Saurabh Jadhav
Saurabh Jadhav
Like