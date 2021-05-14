Sport Casual VOL.1 - design concept

Hi Friends!

Hope you’re doing great!

This time something bit different ! Design made for fun :) Thanks for checking it out and have a great weekend!

Photography by Jeff Whitlock - https://www.behance.net/gallery/71732435/Environmental-Portraits-Series-I

Check my latest articles published on UX Collective (Medium):

8 UI/UX design trends for 2020

7 simple & effective methods to get better at Visual/UI Design

Master the basics of visual: how to become a self-taught UI/UX designer

Top 8 soft skills in UI/UX design

------------- Elsewhere ----------------

New portfolio (Personal website)

Uplabs

Instagram

Facebook