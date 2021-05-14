Margarita Solianova

Bandage

Margarita Solianova
Margarita Solianova
Bandage 16bit pixelartgame indie pixel pixelartist pixelart character gif animation simple game artist 8bit game game art animation pixel art
This piece is my favorite, after 3 years I still love this animation.

Margarita Solianova
Margarita Solianova

