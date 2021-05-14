Mira
Sunday Crew

Project Management Dashboard

Mira
Sunday Crew
Mira for Sunday Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management Dashboard ios color mobile managment task class lesson project dashboad uiux sunday illustration design app
Project Management Dashboard ios color mobile managment task class lesson project dashboad uiux sunday illustration design app
Download color palette
  1. dashboard.png
  2. dashboard_second.png

Hey everybody!

Today I am sharing a new design concept dashboard of the project management in university.

Interested? hello@sundaycrew.co

Follow us on Instagram

Sunday Crew
Sunday Crew
Digital studio
Hire Us

More by Sunday Crew

View profile
    • Like