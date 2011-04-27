Adam Butler

Annual Report 2010 - Social Venture Partners of AZ

Adam Butler
Adam Butler
  • Save
Annual Report 2010 - Social Venture Partners of AZ organic retro pattern recycled bodoni mercury drop cap graph paper print
Download color palette

A shot of the inside-cover and introduction to an annual report booklet we've been designing at Park&Co for the last couple of months.

CONCEPT::
Since SVPAZ's focus for 2010 was mainly on improving Camelback High School, we decided to use student notebooks or "scout books" as a framework for their annual report. We incorporated nostalgic visual & verbal elements derived from the high school experience to create an engaging experience for the reader. The end result was then printed in 4.5x7.5" notebooks.

Flip through and download the full annual report booklet!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Digital product designer at Asana.

More by Adam Butler

View profile
    • Like