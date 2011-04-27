Annual Report 2010 - Social Venture Partners of AZ

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A shot of the inside-cover and introduction to an annual report booklet we've been designing at Park&Co for the last couple of months.
CONCEPT::
Since SVPAZ's focus for 2010 was mainly on improving Camelback High School, we decided to use student notebooks or "scout books" as a framework for their annual report. We incorporated nostalgic visual & verbal elements derived from the high school experience to create an engaging experience for the reader. The end result was then printed in 4.5x7.5" notebooks.
Flip through and download the full annual report booklet!