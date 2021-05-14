Vidhi Panchal

Fierce Soul

Fierce Soul procreate digitalapainting sketch drawing artwork art painting wacom indianartist indianart illustrator womanillustration woman graphicdesign illustration digitalillustration characterdesign character digitalart characterillustration
And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.

