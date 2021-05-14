Threat modeling in use

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys! 👋
Here is an example of how a website threats detection and security monitoring tool can work ⚙️. Within the diagrams, you can locate 🕵️♂️ potential threats or attempts to hack your data. The drop-down menu allows you to verify the ⚠️ threat's type ⚠️ and reach the specific point in the user's journey where the problem occurred. We tried to make it look and use very intuitive visually 🥰.
------
