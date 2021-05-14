Newton Fernandis

Error 404 page

Newton Fernandis
Newton Fernandis
  • Save
Error 404 page webdesign dailyui error404
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋
404 Error design for DailyUI✨
Drop a "❤️" if you enjoyed it.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Newton Fernandis
Newton Fernandis

More by Newton Fernandis

View profile
    • Like