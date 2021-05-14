Moh Yusril Firmansyah

Website MNF & Partner

Moh Yusril Firmansyah
Moh Yusril Firmansyah
  • Save
Website MNF & Partner home homepage website design ui ux ui uidesign luxury design elegant design minimal creative corporate lawyer website
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋
This is one of my projects about MNF & Partner for Website District Court

The website used to bring together lawyers and partners in achieving a goal to solve serious problems.

What do you think about this website?
Feel free to comment on them below

Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨
Thank you
------------------
I'm Available for a new project!
Contact Us: 📧 yusrilfirman23@gmail.com
------------------
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

Follow Me:
Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Moh Yusril Firmansyah
Moh Yusril Firmansyah

More by Moh Yusril Firmansyah

View profile
    • Like