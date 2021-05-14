Simon Thornley

Kahikatea mural

Kahikatea mural mural environmental minimal vector illustration
Kahikatea are trees that are found in groves. Their branches and roots entangle and the trees support each other. This mural was created to encourage communication and inter-work relationships within a government organisation.

Posted on May 14, 2021
