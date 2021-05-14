Desmond Koh

#DailyUI 001 - Discord Sign Up Page

#DailyUI 001 - Discord Sign Up Page uiux userinterface dailyui discord
Day 1 of the Daily UI Challenge, Brief was to create a Sign Up screen design. In this case for Discord

Illustrations from https://discord.gg

Posted on May 14, 2021
